Man charged in Specials singer’s grandson death probe

Atikou Diallo is accused of wounding Neville Staple's grandson Fidel Glasgow.

Fidel Glasgow died in hospital. PA

A man arrested by police investigating the death of the grandson of Specials singer Neville Staple has appeared before magistrates charged with affray.

Atikou Diallo is accused of wounding a 23-year-old man who suffered a stab injury during disorder which also left 21-year-old Fidel Glasgow with fatal injuries, Birmingham Magistrates' Court was told.

Fidel, the son of Mr Staple's daughter Melanie, died in hospital after being stabbed outside a nightclub in Croft Road, Coventry, in the early hours of Saturday.

Diallo, 23, of no fixed address, was not asked to enter pleas to charges of causing grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and possession of a controlled drug, during a brief court appearance on Tuesday.

Magistrates remanded Diallo in custody to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on October 2 after being told he was not applying for bail.

Police are continuing to appeal for information and have urged anyone who was at Club M in the early hours of Saturday to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Harry Harrison, from the Homicide Unit, said: "Although an individual has been charged in connection with what happened on Saturday, we're working round the clock to identify and apprehend Fidel's killer.

"I am appealing for anyone with information no matter how insignificant it may seem to contact us.

"Our thoughts remain with Fidel's family who continue to be supported by specialist officers at this difficult time."

