In Pictures: Star Burt Reynolds through the decades

ITV 6 September 2018

His acting career began on stage in New York in the 1950s.

Actress Dinah Shore: Appeared together in Los Angeles in 1971. AP/PA

Hollywood star Burt Reynolds has died in Florida aged 82 after suffering a heart attack, his publicist said.His acting career began on stage in New York in the 1950s, and during the 1970s he was one of the biggest box office draws in the world.

Burt Reynolds, left, discusses scene with director. Joe Caneva/AP

Reynolds, right, pinches the cheeks of comedian Dom Deluise in Atlanta in 1977 Steve Helber/AP

Reynolds and Sally Field attend the off-Broadway play Buried Child in New York in 1978 Rene Perez/AP

Reynolds polishes his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 1978 AP

Reynolds at the Movieland Wax Museum in Buena Park, California, in 1978 Nick Ut/AP

Reynolds holds hands with his future wife Loni Anderson in Los Angeles in 1987 Bob Galbraith/PA

Reynolds appears at the Wizard World Chicago Comic-Con in Chicago in 2015 Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP