Fox cuts scenes from The Predator over sex offender actor

ITV

Steven Wilder Striegel’s single scene was cut after studio learned of his background.

Fox was alerted by actress Olivia Munn, who stars in the film and played opposite Striegel in his one scene Francis Specker/PA

Twentieth Century Fox has removed a scene from new film The Predator after learning an actor involved is a registered sex offender.

A spokesman for Fox on Thursday said Steven Wilder Striegel's single scene in the film was promptly cut after the studio learned of his background.

It comes just hours before its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Fox said it did not know of his history because of legal limitations on running background checks on actors.

"Our studio was not aware of Mr Striegel's background when he was hired," said the spokesman.

"Several weeks ago, when the studio learned the details, his one scene in the film was removed within 24 hours."

Shane Black, director of the fourth instalment in the sci-fi action franchise, has long been a friend of Striegel's and has frequently cast him in his films.

Black said in a statement: "Having read this morning's news reports, it has sadly become clear to me that I was misled by a friend I really wanted to believe was telling me the truth when he described the circumstances of his conviction.

"I believe strongly in giving people second chances - but sometimes you discover that chance is not as warranted as you may have hoped.

"After learning more about the affidavit, transcripts and additional details surrounding Steve Striegel's sentence, I am deeply disappointed in myself.

"I apologise to all of those, past and present, I've let down by having Steve around them without giving them a voice in the decision."


The Los Angeles Times first reported the re-editing of The Predator to remove Striegel.

It said Fox was alerted to Striegel's background by actress Olivia Munn, who stars in the film and played opposite Striegel in his one scene.

Striegel plead guilty in 2010 for attempting to entice a 14-year-old female into a sexual relationship via the internet and served six months in jail.

The former Melrose Place actor has previously appeared in Black's 2013 film Iron Man 3 and his 2016 comedy The Nice Guys.

Black told The Los Angeles Times: "I personally chose to help a friend. I can understand others might disapprove, as his conviction was on a sensitive charge and not to be taken lightly."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.