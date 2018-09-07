  • STV
Young Fathers win best Scottish album for second time

STV

The Edinburgh-based band scooped the prize for their latest album, Cocoa Sugar.

Young Fathers: Added another gong to their collection. PA Archive/PA Images

Young Fathers have become the first act to win the Scottish Album of The Year (SAY) Award for a second time.

The Edinburgh-based band scooped the prize for their latest album, Cocoa Sugar, at a ceremony in Paisley on Thursday night.

The group saw off challenges from nine other shortlisted acts, including the likes of Franz Ferdinand and Mogwai, to net the £20,000 prize.

The honour comes four years after the group - also former winners of the prestigious Mercury Prize - were handed the 2014 SAY Award for their collection Tape Two.

Reacting to the latest win, band member Alloysious Massaquoi, said: "We want to thank everyone who voted, it's fantastic for Scotland and diversity in music.

"This is a total surprise and an honour for us to win it twice and make history. We are obviously a multi-racial group who stand for openness, kindness and love."

Young Fathers, comprising Massaquoi, Kayus Bankole and Graham "G" Hastings, was formed in the Scottish capital in 2008.

In 2012, they released their introductory "mixtapes" Tape One and Tape Two, and scooped the Mercury Prize two years later for their album Dead.

The SAY awards ceremony, hosted by Vic Galloway and Nicola Meighan, took place at Paisley Town Hall in front of an audience of music industry professionals and fans from around the UK.

Robert Kilpatrick, general manager at the Scottish Music Industry Association, said: "A huge congratulations to Young Fathers for winning 2018's Scottish Album of the Year Award.

"Cocoa Sugar is a fantastic, world-class record which showcases the band's incredible song writing talent and musicianship.

"Having previously won the SAY Award for Tape Two back in 2014, as well as the Hyundai Mercury Prize in the same year for Dead, they continue to go from strength to strength, defying expectations and creating some of the best music to have come out of Scotland.

"A truly well-deserved win from an outstanding, crucially important Scottish act."

The SAY Award was launched in 2012 to promote and reward the most outstanding Scottish albums released each year.

