Rod Stewart announces Aberdeen date for 2019 tour 

The 73 year-old will play the AECC on June 19 - the only Scottish date on his new tour.

Rod Stewart: His first UK dates in three years. Lawrence Matheson

Rod Stewart has announced a gig at Aberdeen's AECC on June 19 next year - the only Scottish date on his 2019 tour.

The tour marks his first UK dates in three years and will see the 73-year-old play seven dates in stadiums and outdoor venues across the UK.

The show promises to be a mix of classic tracks from his career along with tracks from his new album 'Blood Red Roses'.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at AECC, said: "We're honoured and very excited to welcome Rod Stewart back to Aberdeen, this will possibly be our last gig before we move to our new venue, TECA, in summer 2019.

"Rod was one of our first ever gigs here at AECC back in 1991 and now he'll be one of the last.

"Having last played Pittodrie in 2011 we're sure everyone's ready to give our honorary 'Scottish Rock Royalty' a warm welcome and help us end on a high."

In a career spanning almost 50 years Sir Rod has sold over 200 million records worldwide along with two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was awarded a knighthood in 2016 for services to music and charity.

Tickets go on sale from 9am on September 21 from Ticketmaster.

