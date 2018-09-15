Scots Big Brother star blasted over racist 9/11 tweet

Teenager Ellis Hillon from Cambuslang entered the Big Brother house on Friday night.

Big Brother: Ellis entered the house last night. Instagram / PA

Fans of Big Brother are calling for a Scottish contestant to be removed from in the latest series after racist tweets sent from her Twitter account four years ago resurfaced.

Ellis Hillon, 19, from Cambuslang entered what will be the last series of the Channel 5 reality show on Friday night.

In her interview before coming in the 4ft 8 teenager described herself a "typical wee Glesga ned".

But just hours after the show went out live the tweets relating to the 9/11 terrorist attack resurfaced.

In the Tweet, that was swiftly deleted after the re-tweets started, a then 15-year-old Hillon said: "Oh f**k aye its 9/11!! RIP to everyone who died n f**k they smelly p**i terrorist b******s!!!"

The McDonald's worker has also faced accusations of sectarianism after a Facebook post appearing to be shared from her now deleted account.

The post, shared from a Rangers fan page, carried the message "f**k the pope".

The Twitter account, which was being run by Ellis' sister as she entered the Big Brother house, was then completely deleted as outraged fans called for her to be removed from the show.

One messaged the BBUK Twitter account to say: "Extensive vetting but Ellis Hillon's racist tweets have surfaced within minutes of her being announced as a housemate?

"Or was that part of the criteria? Gotta have a racist in the house at all times, right?"

Another wrote: "Get Ellis the racist out."

But the Scots sister seemed to deny the Tweets from a new account that was created in Ellis's name last night after her original was deleted.

She said: "There were no bad tweets!!! People just talk absolute rubbish and make fake things up. There will be no negativity here and my sister will shine. Good night."

A BB spokesperson said: "We are currently investigating the authenticity of a number of historic social media posts."

