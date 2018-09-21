Take That to play Glasgow gigs on 30th anniversary tour

The three-piece band will play three nights at the Hydro next year.

Take That: Three gigs in Glasgow.

Take That have announced a Glasgow date as part of their 30th anniversary tour.

The boyband fronted by Gary Barlow will play three nights at the Hydro in April next year.

In a Tweet from their official account on Friday morning, they said: "To celebrate 30 years as a band we re-imagined some of our favourite songs, wrote a couple of new ones and we'll be playing them live at our UK Arena and Stadium tour next year."

Take That first shot to stardom as a five-piece in the early 90s with hits such as Relight My Fire and Back For Good.

They then made a celebrated come back in 2006 with Patience and Greatest Day.

The band are now down to three with Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, who have also recorded a new album set to be released next week.

Tickets for the Glasgow gigs on April 18, 19 and 20 will go on pre-sale next Wednesday.

Take That will be supported on the tour by Rick Astley.