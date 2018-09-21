Take That to play Glasgow gigs on 30th anniversary tour
The three-piece band will play three nights at the Hydro next year.
Take That have announced a Glasgow date as part of their 30th anniversary tour.
The boyband fronted by Gary Barlow will play three nights at the Hydro in April next year.
In a Tweet from their official account on Friday morning, they said: "To celebrate 30 years as a band we re-imagined some of our favourite songs, wrote a couple of new ones and we'll be playing them live at our UK Arena and Stadium tour next year."
Take That first shot to stardom as a five-piece in the early 90s with hits such as Relight My Fire and Back For Good.
They then made a celebrated come back in 2006 with Patience and Greatest Day.
The band are now down to three with Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, who have also recorded a new album set to be released next week.
Tickets for the Glasgow gigs on April 18, 19 and 20 will go on pre-sale next Wednesday.
Take That will be supported on the tour by Rick Astley.