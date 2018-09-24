Jaws drop as hundreds take part in Baby Shark dance

Charity fundraiser saw families gather at shopping centre to recreate popular dance.

A mass 'Baby Shark' dance has been staged at a shopping centre in Glasgow.

Children's Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) teamed up with intu Braehead to hold the giant fundraising event after the dance was watched 1.6 billion times on YouTube.

Hundreds of people took part in the event on Monday, with some dressed in shark costumes to add to the spectacle.

A video of the dance was shown on the shopping centre's giant screen as dance instructor Rachael Keiller led the crowd showing them all the Baby Shark Dance moves.

The Baby Shark dance video about a family of sharks was created by the Korean children's educational YouTube channel, PIinkfong.

CHAS offers palliative care and respite for families via its two hospices, Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch.

