Glasgow magician returns to stage with new one-man-show

Devilry is a show based on true events and will 'explore darker thoughts and experiences'.

Magician: Ryan K Davidson will be returning to the stage. Ryan K Davidson

A popular magician will be returning to the stage a year after selling out a 16-month run of live shows in Glasgow.

Ryan K Davidson will be bringing his new one-man-show Devilry to The Webster's Theatre in the west end of Glasgow for three nights in October.

Following on from a successful 16-month run of his Little Mysteries show in the city's Grand Central Hotel, Devilry will be Ryan's fourth live performance.

Based on true events Devilry will explore darker thoughts and experiences in a series of short vignettes.

Spectators have been told to expect plenty of audience participation, story telling and unbelievable demonstrations of influence, control and mind reading.

Ryan said: "This is a really exciting project.

"I usually perform quite small, intimate shows so this is my biggest project in terms of audience size.

"The show is themed around the idea of devilment and the things that make good people do bad things. I think people will be able to relate to it."

The Glasgow-born magician has been building up quite a fan base since his first sold-out show in 2012 and is a regular performing for amazed punters at private events, weddings and parties throughout the country.

Devilry will kick of on Tuesday October 2 and will run for three nights.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.