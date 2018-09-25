Marti Pellow replaced in Wet Wet Wet by Liberty X singer

Kevin Simm, who also won The Voice, is the new lead singer for the Scots band.

Band: The four-piece will play in Glasgow in November. Wet Wet Wet

Former Liberty X member Kevin Simm has been named as the new lead singer of Wet Wet Wet.

Founding member Marti Pellow announced last year that he was leaving the Clydebank band after 35 years to pursue solo projects.

Simm, who also won The Voice in 2016, was revealed as the new lead singer on the band's social media on Tuesday.

The band will play two new shows to welcome Simm to the band, including a date at Saint Luke's and the Winged Ox in Glasgow on November 16.

Bass player Graeme Clark said the moment the Scottish band started playing with Simm, they knew it was the perfect fit.

"From the first song we played together, Julia Says, we knew instantly, I knew pretty much in the first 30 seconds," he said.

Marti Pellow helped found the Wets in 1982.

"He puts me back in touch with that soul feeling we had when we first started."

Keyboard player Neil Mitchell added: "It just worked, it just seems natural to me."

Simm said he used to sing Wets songs when he first started performing.

He said: "I was really taken aback, the opportunity to join a band with such amazing songs and great guys and a great fanbase really excites me.

"When I first started gigging around the pubs and clubs up north two songs that were always in my set were Goodnight Girl and Love Is All Around."

