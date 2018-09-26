Nominations for Bafta Scotland awards ceremony revealed
Presenter Edith Bowman will host the awards ceremony in Glasgow on November 4.
Bafta Scotland has announced the nominations for best talent in film, television and games over the past year.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts in Scotland unveiled the nominees on Wednesday, including the news that three Outstanding Contribution awards will be handed out at the event.
Thriller Calibre leads the way with five nominations, followed by detective drama Shetland with three.
Christmas zombie musical Anna & the Apocalypse, Armando Iannucci's The Death of Stalin, documentary feature Nae Pasaran, comedy Two Doors Down, and factual programmes Violent Men: Behind Bars and Scotland 78: A Love Story all have received two nominations.
Edith Bowman will present the awards ceremony on Sunday, November 4 at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow.
She said: "The British Academy Scotland Awards is an exceptional event that champions the very best in creativity and production in Scotland and I am delighted to be returning to host this year.
"As an organisation BAFTA Scotland plays such an important role in the support and development of creative talent as well as providing a real platform for recognition."
Jude MacLaverty, director of BAFTA Scotland, added: "The wealth of creative talent in Scotland is demonstrated by this year's nominations.
"We are really excited by the quality of this year's shortlist and we look forward to welcoming everyone for another fantastic evening on 4 November."
Full list of BAFTA Scotland nominees
Actor, Film
- Jack Lowden - Calibre
- Tony Curran - Calibre
- Martin McCann - Calibre
Actress, Film
- Ella Hunt - Anna and the Apocalypse
- Shauna MacDonald - White Chamber
- Siân Philips - Voyageuse
Actor, Television
- Chris Reilly - The Last Post
- Douglas Henshall - Shetland
- Jonathan Watson - Two Doors Down
Actress, Television
- Morven Christie - The A Word
- Elaine C Smith - Two Doors Down
- Kiran Sonia Sawar - Black Mirror: Crocodile
Television Scripted
- Scot Squad
- Shetland
- Trust Me
Features and Factual Series
- Class of Mum and Dad
- The Force: The Story of Scotland’s Police
- Violent Men: Behind Bars
Director, Factual
- John MacLaverty - Scotland 78: A Love Story
- Matt Pinder - Violent Men: Behind Bars
- Felipe Bustos Sierra - Nae Pasaran
Director, Fiction
- Armando Iannucci - The Death of Stalin
- Colm McCarthy - Black Mirror: Black Museum
- Matt Palmer - Calibre
Feature Film
- Anna and the Apocalypse
- Nae Pasaran
- The Party's Just Beginning
Writer Film/Television
- Armando Iannucci - The Death of Stalin
- David Kane - Shetland
- Matt Palmer - Calibre
Specialist Factual
- The Cancer Hospital
- Imagine…Rupert Everett: Born to be Wilde
- Trust Me, I’m A Doctor - Mental Health Special
Single Documentary
- Breadline Kids
- Life Behind Bars: Visiting Hour
- Scotland 78: A Love Story
Animation
- Scottish Cup
- Short Changed
- Widdershins
Game
- Beckett
- Cobi Hoops 2
- oOo: Ascension
Entertainment
- Armchair Detectives
- Last Commanders
- Raven
Short Film
- I Was Here
- My Loneliness is Killing Me
- Slap
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.