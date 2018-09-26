Nominations for Bafta Scotland awards ceremony revealed

Presenter Edith Bowman will host the awards ceremony in Glasgow on November 4.

Bafta: Edith Bowman will host the ceremony. BAFTA Scotland

Bafta Scotland has announced the nominations for best talent in film, television and games over the past year.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts in Scotland unveiled the nominees on Wednesday, including the news that three Outstanding Contribution awards will be handed out at the event.

Thriller Calibre leads the way with five nominations, followed by detective drama Shetland with three.

Christmas zombie musical Anna & the Apocalypse, Armando Iannucci's The Death of Stalin, documentary feature Nae Pasaran, comedy Two Doors Down, and factual programmes Violent Men: Behind Bars and Scotland 78: A Love Story all have received two nominations.

Edith Bowman will present the awards ceremony on Sunday, November 4 at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow.

She said: "The British Academy Scotland Awards is an exceptional event that champions the very best in creativity and production in Scotland and I am delighted to be returning to host this year.

"As an organisation BAFTA Scotland plays such an important role in the support and development of creative talent as well as providing a real platform for recognition."

Jude MacLaverty, director of BAFTA Scotland, added: "The wealth of creative talent in Scotland is demonstrated by this year's nominations.

"We are really excited by the quality of this year's shortlist and we look forward to welcoming everyone for another fantastic evening on 4 November."

Full list of BAFTA Scotland nominees

Actor, Film

Jack Lowden - Calibre

Tony Curran - Calibre

Martin McCann - Calibre

Actress, Film

Ella Hunt - Anna and the Apocalypse

Shauna MacDonald - White Chamber

Siân Philips - Voyageuse

Actor, Television

Chris Reilly - The Last Post

Douglas Henshall - Shetland

Jonathan Watson - Two Doors Down

Actress, Television

Morven Christie - The A Word

Elaine C Smith - Two Doors Down

Kiran Sonia Sawar - Black Mirror: Crocodile

Television Scripted

Scot Squad

Shetland

Trust Me

Features and Factual Series

Class of Mum and Dad

The Force: The Story of Scotland’s Police

Violent Men: Behind Bars

Director, Factual

John MacLaverty - Scotland 78: A Love Story

Matt Pinder - Violent Men: Behind Bars

Felipe Bustos Sierra - Nae Pasaran

Director, Fiction

Armando Iannucci - The Death of Stalin

Colm McCarthy - Black Mirror: Black Museum

Matt Palmer - Calibre

Feature Film

Anna and the Apocalypse

Nae Pasaran

The Party's Just Beginning

Writer Film/Television

Armando Iannucci - The Death of Stalin

David Kane - Shetland

Matt Palmer - Calibre

Specialist Factual

The Cancer Hospital

Imagine…Rupert Everett: Born to be Wilde

Trust Me, I’m A Doctor - Mental Health Special

Single Documentary

Breadline Kids

Life Behind Bars: Visiting Hour

Scotland 78: A Love Story

Animation

Scottish Cup

Short Changed

Widdershins

Game

Beckett

Cobi Hoops 2

oOo: Ascension

Entertainment

Armchair Detectives

Last Commanders

Raven

Short Film

I Was Here

My Loneliness is Killing Me

Slap

