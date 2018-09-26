Still Game actor applauds block's environmental award

Paul Riley, who plays Winston Ingram, has given a Glasgow high-rise the seal of approval.

Still Game: Winston's seal of approval.

Still Game actor Paul Riley has given a Glasgow high-rise the seal of approval.

Cube Housing Association's Collina Street block in Maryhill, which doubles as Osprey Heights in the BBC comedy show, has been given a five-star review by Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Mr Riley, who plays bunnet-wearing Winston Ingram in the programme, took time out from filming the next series to visit the block and help tenants and staff celebrate the award.

He said: "We have filmed in the area for over 16 years and have always had great co-operation from Cube tenants and staff.

"People can't do enough for you. The block here is absolutely spotless and it's clear that staff take great pride in their work."

The 18-storey Collina Street block, built in 1967, was rated highly for its cleanliness, waste collection and recycling, and good communication between staff and tenants.

Colin Hegarty, of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: "We know clean, green spaces and living environments have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of residents and the wider community.

"We are delighted to award Collina Street multi with the five-star national award for environmental excellence, highlighting the great work done by Cube staff and residents."

