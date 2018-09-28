The Eagles announce Glasgow date on new European tour 

The classic rock band will play their greatest hits when they come to the Hydro next year.

THE EAGLES: The band will play Glasgow in 2019

The Eagles have announced a gig at the Hydro in Glasgow as part of their latest tour.

Don Henley will bring the classic rock band to Scotland on July 4 next year.

Joe Walsh, Timothy B Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey will also take to the stage.

They will perform classics spanning the full length of their career, including Hotel California, One of These Nights and Desperado.

Since the 1970s, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, along with six Grammy awards and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

The Eagles 2019 tour dates

June 23, 2019: London's Wembley Stadium

June 26, 2019: Manchester Arena

June 28, 2019: Birmingham Arena

June 30, 2019: Liverpool Echo Arena 02

July 2, 2019: Leeds First Direct Arena

July 4, 2019: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena

Tickets will go on sale on October 5 via Live Nation.

