Silent night: Edinburgh to host quiet Christmas party

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The unique party will run from November and raise money for charity group One City Trust.

Silent night: Edinburgh Christmas celebrations.
Underbelly/ECC

A silent street party will be held in Edinburgh city centre as part of this year's Christmas celebrations.

The brand-new Silent Light spectacular is the result of a collaboration between 2016 Christmas attraction Street of Light and the team behind hit Fringe Festival show Silent Adventures.

The unique silent party will raise money for charity group One City Trust with 50p from every ticket bought going to support the organisation.

There will also be 26,000 free tickets set aside for charities working with local residents who are at the risk of deprivation or exclusion.

People of all ages will be dancing underneath thousands of light bulbs synchronised to music while listening to a choice of three playlists, including: Santa's Sparkles, especially suitable for families, Christmas Crackers, with all the classic festive tunes and Disco Delights for the party crowd.

The silent discos, each lasting around 20 minutes, will take place up to five times a day between 4.45pm and 10pm on George Street from November 16 until January 5.

All money raised from Silent Light on December 1 specifically will go towards Deafblind Scotland, National Deaf Children Society and the Royal National Institute of Blind People.

Edinburgh's Christmas remains one of the most popular festive celebrations in the UK with the record 781,520 tickets sold for last year's rides, attractions and shows representing a 13% increase from 2016.

The capital's residents can also take advantage of a 20% discount.

As well as the new Silent Light disco, the full programme for this year's event has now been revealed.

Christmas in Edinburgh - full schedule

  • Light Night on November 18 will mark the start of Christmas with The Voice contestant and Edinburgh local Saskia Eng switching the Christmas lights on.
  • International hit La Clique returns to the capital with La Clique Noel- Part Deux hosted by star of Fringe hit Little Death Club, Bernie Dieter.
  • Voted the best Christmas Market in the UK last year the East Princes Street Gardens Market returns with a variety of food and drink.
  • The Capital will also once-again host the ever-popular outdoor elliptical Ice Rink, which is the only one in the UK and wrapped around a Rekorderlig Cider Lodge in the middle of St Andrew Square.
  • Johnnie Walker will continue their partnership with Edinburgh's winter festivals with the Johnnie Walker Bothy Bar on the Mound.
  •  And Christmas just wouldn't be Christmas without a visit to Santa's grotto on Castle Street which will also host traditional children's rides as well as food and drinks stall offering tasty treats.
  • The annual outdoor Nativity carol concert will take place on December 2 in St Andrew Square.
Saskia Eng will perform during the celebrations.
Saskia Eng will perform during the celebrations.

All Edinburgh's Christmas tickets are on sale from 10am on Wednesday, October 3 on www.edinburghschristmas.com and 0844 545 8252.

Edinburgh Lord Provost Frank Ross said: "Edinburgh is one of the UK's top destinations for winter celebrations and I'm sure this year's fresh and exciting programme will cement the capital as the place to be at Christmas time.

"It will be fantastic to see so many people enjoying Edinburgh's Christmas this year where there really is something for everyone.

"Festive favourites like the big wheel, the ice rink in St Andrew Square and the Christmas market will be back and this year will see the inaugural Silent Light: a fusion between Street of Light and a silent disco on George Street - it's the Christmas party everyone will want to join."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.