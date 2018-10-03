Major action movie to be filmed in Glasgow city centre

The Universal Pictures production will be shot in streets including George Square this month.

Filming: Scenes to be shot in George Square. STV

A major action movie will be filmed in Glasgow city centre later this month.

The Universal Pictures production, which may involve car chases, is set to be shot in a number of streets including George Square and St Vincent Street.

The name of the film has not yet been released but around 200 people are set to be involved in the production.

Glasgow City Council said the film will have a significant positive impact on the area's economy.

Local residents and businesses have been advised on the logistics.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5751313954001-sam-heughan-outlander.jpg" />

The council's Glasgow Film Office has attracted a number of major productions to the city since it was established in 1997.

These include World War Z starring Brad Pitt, Fast & Furious 6, Outlaw King starring Chris Pine, and the recently-released The Wife, starring Glenn Close.

Benedict Cumberbatch filming in Glasgow. PA

Top television shows Outlander, Shetland and The Cry are also among productions filmed in the city.

Filming is estimated to have generated around £300m for the city's economy.

Glasgow scenes: Outlaw King starring Chris Pine. swns

Glasgow council depute leader David McDonald said: "It is great to see another major film production coming to Glasgow, another example of the confidence the industry has in the city's ability to host shoots of this size.

"The council's Glasgow Film Office has been working closely with the production to identify locations and making sure the shoot goes as smoothly as possible, while minimising the impact on the daily life of the city.

'Glasgow loves cinema, and it is good to know that we will see the streets of the city shown all over the world when this film is released.' Glasgow council depute leader David McDonald

"Major productions such as this bring a great boost to the local economy.

"Glasgow loves cinema, and it is good to know that we will see the streets of the city shown all over the world when this film is released."

