Fast and Furious spin-off to be filmed in Glasgow

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson could be racing through Glasgow later this month.

A Fast and Furious spin-off is to be filmed in Glasgow.

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham could be racing through the city later this month for the Universal Pictures production.

Around 200 people are to be involved and filming will take place in streets including George Square and St Vincent Street.

The name of the film has not been officially released by Glasgow City Council, but STV News understands it will be a Fast & Furious spin-off.

It's hoped the film will have a significant positive impact on the area's economy, and local residents and businesses have been advised on the logistics.

The council's Glasgow Film Office has attracted a number of major productions to the city since it was established in 1997.

These include World War Z starring Brad Pitt, Fast & Furious 6, Outlaw King starring Chris Pine, and the recently-released The Wife, starring Glenn Close.

Top television shows Outlander, Shetland and The Cry are also among productions filmed in the city.

Filming is estimated to have generated around £300m for the city's economy.

Glasgow council depute leader David McDonald said: "It is great to see another major film production coming to Glasgow, another example of the confidence the industry has in the city's ability to host shoots of this size.

"The council's Glasgow Film Office has been working closely with the production to identify locations and making sure the shoot goes as smoothly as possible, while minimising the impact on the daily life of the city.

"Major productions such as this bring a great boost to the local economy.

"Glasgow loves cinema, and it is good to know that we will see the streets of the city shown all over the world when this film is released."

