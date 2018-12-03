Wet Wet Wet announce Glasgow show as part of UK tour

The Scottish band will perform a show at the Old Fruitmarket on Saturday, April 27.

Glasgow: Wet Wet Wet 2019 tour.

Wet Wet Wet are set to hit Glasgow as part of their upcoming UK tour.

The Clydebank band, famous for hits such as Love Is All Around, will perform a show at the Old Fruitmarket on Saturday, April 27.

The new-look group is made up of Graeme Clark, Tommy Cunningham, Neil Mitchell & former Liberty X singer Kevin Simm, who won The Voice in 2016.

Founding member Marti Pellow, who has been replaced by Simm, quit the band last year in a bid to focus on his solo career.

Members broke the news to fans on Twitter by writing: "SPRING TOUR 2019! We can't wait to get back on the road and see you next year.

"Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday, December 7, 2018.

"See you there! #wetwetwet #wearewetwetwet #wetsontour."

