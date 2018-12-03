Spectacular light and sound show will return next year

GlasGLOW 2 promises to be 'bigger, better and glowier' than before.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5974843609001-news-181203glasglow2-wide.jpg" />

A spectacular light and sound show is set to return to Glasgow in 2019.

This autumn, GlasGLOW welcomed 75,000 people from across Scotland to its inaugural event at the city's Botanic Gardens.

Following its success, organisers at itison have announced that the show will return next year with a brand new production that is "bigger, better and glowier" than before.

'Like The Godfather II, The Dark Knight and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York - the sequel is going to be even better than the original' Oli Norman, founder of GlasGLOW and CEO of itison

Oli Norman, founder of GlasGLOW and CEO of itison, said: "We were overwhelmed by the demand for the first ever GlasGLOW and we're even more excited for year two.

"Like The Godfather II, The Dark Knight and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York - the sequel is going to be even better than the original with a bigger budget, even more awesome special effects and loads of amazing things to see and do."

Bolder: The light and sound show will be bigger than before. itison

GlasGLOW 2 will run between October 25-31, 2019, and will once again transform the Botanic Gardens into a magical world of sound, light and fantasy created by the teams behind some of the UK's biggest and best outdoor events.

Mr Norman added: "We've had loads of brilliant feedback from folk who loved the event - and lots of feedback of things we can do better too - we're taking it all on board and super sizing GlasGLOW 2 to make it an even richer and more enjoyable experience for everyone.

"As a city we need more big sustainable annual events that have the ability to drive the local economy and what was really cool in year one was that over 25,000 people travelled from outside of Glasgow to come to the event - some from as far as Scandinavia - driving loads of footfall and revenue into local bars, restaurants, shops and hotels at what's typically a quieter time of the year before the Christmas rush kicks in.

"We're also creating a community fund on the back of year one that will allow us to fund some really cool major free events that everyone can come and enjoy."

Glasgow: The Botanic Gardens will be transformed once more. itison

Early bird tickets will go on sale on Thursday, December 13 at 7.30am.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.