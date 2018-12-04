Hall & Oates announce Glasgow show as part of UK tour

The iconic music duo will perform their hits at the Hydro on Wednesday, May 1.

Glasgow gig: Daryl Hall and John Oates.

Daryl Hall and John Oates have announced a Glasgow show as part of their first UK tour in five years.

The music duo, famous for hits such as You Make My Dreams and Maneater, will perform at the Hydro on Wednesday, May 1.

Hall & Oates are to play four arena shows throughout the UK in April and May next year.

Their other gigs will take place at Birmingham, London and Manchester.

Daryl said: "I've been in and out of the UK for a lot of years and it's always great to come home.

"Can't wait to play these shows."

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday, December 7.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.