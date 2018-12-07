  • STV
Richard Madden 'blown away' by Golden Globe nomination

Polly Bartlett

The Scottish star has been nominated for his lead role in the hit drama series Bodyguard.

Madden: Its his first Golden Globe nomination. PA

Scottish actor Richard Madden has secured his first Golden Globe nomination.

The Renfrewshire-born star, 32, received the nod in the best actor in a TV drama category for his role in BBC One's Bodyguard.

The show was also nominated for best drama series.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Madden said: "I'm just blown away. I never expected to get a nomination or anything like that.

"It seemed so far away and foreign to me. I'm thrilled for everybody who is involved in the show.

"To have the globes acknowledge and recognise that is mind-blowing.

'I'm still trying to catch up to the fact that it's real'
Richard Madden

"I'm still trying to catch up to the fact that it's real."

Asked if Bodyguard would be returning for a second series, Madden said the cast and crew were meeting on Friday to find out.

"That's when we'll know then if it's going to happen or not," he said.

Other British stars nominated for an award in January's ceremony include Olivia Colman, Emily Blunt, Claire Foy and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The rise of Richard Madden

It hasn't always been glitz, glamour and Golden Globe nominations for the star.

Growing up in a working-class family in Renfrewshire, Madden was bullied for his showbiz aspirations.

He told GQ: "I went to youth theatre to try and get a bit more confidence in myself.

"In hindsight maybe not the best move to try and fit into a rough, very masculine school to say: 'Now I do song and dance!'

"Yeah, exactly. I got bullied."

Madden's mum Pat was a classroom assistant and his dad, Richard Snr, a fireman. After a spell with Paisley Art Centre's youth theatre programme, he "dodged" a couple years of school, acting in the CBBC series Barmy Aunt Boomerang.

He told The Sun: "I was like, 'I'm going to be acting and not go to school. And get paid.' "

Madden trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Music and Drama in Glasgow, securing his first big role in HBO's hit TV show Game Of Thrones after graduating.

He was only 22 when he first appeared in the gory fantasy series with Kit Harington, Maisie Williams and Emilia Clarke.

Playing the role of King of the North Robb Stark, Richard lasted three seasons before - spoiler alert - he was betrayed and stabbed at the infamous Red Wedding.

Following his death on Game of Thrones, Richard moved on to play the handsome Prince in Disney classic Cinderella.

He starred alongside Mama Mia 2 star Lily James and many admired their chemistry on and off screen.

The film was a great success, reaching the top of the box office in its opening weekend and becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Madden later paired up with Lily James in a stage production of Romeo and Juliet.

This year, he's been filming Elton John biopic Rocketman which is due out in 2019.

Playing music manager John Reid, Madden is required to sing and dance in the film, telling Vulture "it's like Moulin Rouge! on acid".

