  • STV
  • MySTV

Compston: I never thought I would star in primetime show

STV

The Sweet Sixteen actor plays Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott in Line of Duty.

Compston: Starring in Line of Duty.
Compston: Starring in Line of Duty. Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Line Of Duty actor Martin Compston said he never imagined he would be cast as a lead in a primetime show.

The actor, who plays Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott, said he did not think he was someone "Middle England would respond to" as he was quizzed about his career alongside the show's creator, Jed Mercurio, in Glasgow.

The pair, currently filming the fifth series of the police drama in Belfast, spoke to students studying TV fiction writing at Glasgow Caledonian University.

Compston said he was grateful to Mercurio for his role in the hit show, and to film director Ken Loach, who put him on screen for the first time in 2002's Sweet Sixteen.

The Scottish actor said: "I owe my whole career to Ken Loach, who took a chance on me, and Jed, who put me in front of a wide audience.

"I never thought I'd be cast as a lead in a primetime BBC show, I just never thought I'd be someone Middle England would respond to.

"For every great job I've had, I've had at least 20 or 30 rejections, so you've got to be thick-skinned and you've got to enjoy it."

Speaking about filming Line Of Duty's interrogation scenes, he said: "They are like mini one-act plays, you earn your money that day.

"Only two things make him break the accent - drink and Celtic when he's shouting at the TV."
Jed Mercurio

"When the scripts come out the fear is there, and I'm hoping I'm not in one, but when you're not in it, you wish you were. The last one we were doing was 28-29 pages - you're talking 30-minute takes."

Mercurio recalled his shock on hearing Compston dropping the English accent he uses in the show for the first time, off the set.

"Only two things make him break the accent - drink and Celtic when he's shouting at the TV.

"The first time I heard Martin speak in his natural accent was when he was drunk. We had probably known each for three or four months at that point."

Mercurio also created Bodyguard, the biggest BBC drama for a decade when it aired earlier this year, starring Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes.

He told students: "Bodyguard came from the fact Line Of Duty was on BBC Two. "The drama budgets are much smaller on BBC Two and they tend to not be that interested in returning series.

"I was asked to do Bodyguard as a BBC One thriller to take the place of Line Of Duty if it didn't get recommissioned, but it's ended up being the best of both worlds, as Line Of Duty moved across."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.