Cher announces Glasgow show as part of UK tour

The pop queen will perform at the Hydro on October 28, 2019.

Cher: Glasgow show.

Pop queen Cher has announced a Glasgow show as part of her UK tour.

The American singer will perform at the city's Hydro on October 28, 2019.

Arena staff teased the news to music fans last night with a mysterious video on Twitter.

Bosses wrote: "8am .11 December 2018. All shall be revealed."

Earlier this year Cher appeared as the mother of Meryl Streep in 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' and released 'Dancing Queen', an album of Abba covers.

Her life is also now the subject of a Broadway musical 'The Cher Show.

