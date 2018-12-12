Scottish Music Awards raise nearly £100,000 for charity
The money will be donated to Nordoff Robbins Scotland to help fund its vital work.
The SSE Scottish Music Awards has raised £95,000 for charity.
The money will be donated to Nordoff Robbins Scotland, which will allow the organisation to continue its work and provide music therapists and sessions to those who need it most.
The prestigious event, which took place at Glasgow's SEC this month, celebrated its 20th anniversary.
It featured stars including Susan Boyle, Snow Patrol, Mark Knopfler, Amy Macdonald, Kyle Falconer and Tom Grennan to the stage.
Donald MacLeod, chairman of the fundraising committee for Nordoff Robbins Scotland, was presented with an award for his outstanding contribution to the charity over the last 21 years.
Mr MacLeod said: "We saw some incredible performances and truly can't thank everybody enough.
"The work we have done here will support music therapy and those who need it across the country.
"Thank you once again for helping us achieve our goals."
And the winners were ...
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.