Scottish Music Awards raise nearly £100,000 for charity

The money will be donated to Nordoff Robbins Scotland to help fund its vital work.

Superstar: Susan Boyle performed on the night. SSE Scottish Music Awards

The SSE Scottish Music Awards has raised £95,000 for charity.

The money will be donated to Nordoff Robbins Scotland, which will allow the organisation to continue its work and provide music therapists and sessions to those who need it most.

Magical: Amy Macdonald was part of the 20th anniversary celebrations. SSE Scottish Music Awards

The prestigious event, which took place at Glasgow's SEC this month, celebrated its 20th anniversary.

It featured stars including Susan Boyle, Snow Patrol, Mark Knopfler, Amy Macdonald, Kyle Falconer and Tom Grennan to the stage.

Award: Duncan MacLeod was honoured for his work. SSE Scottish Music Awards

Donald MacLeod, chairman of the fundraising committee for Nordoff Robbins Scotland, was presented with an award for his outstanding contribution to the charity over the last 21 years.

Mr MacLeod said: "We saw some incredible performances and truly can't thank everybody enough.

"The work we have done here will support music therapy and those who need it across the country.

"Thank you once again for helping us achieve our goals."

