Jess Glynne and Chvrches announced for Belladrum festival

Host of stars to take to the stage at the annual Highland event next year.

Headliners: Jess Glynne and Chvrches will perform at the festival. Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival

Jess Glynne and Chvrches have been revealed as the final headliners for Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival 2019.

Glynne will bring the 16th outing of the Highland event to a close, while Scottish synth-pop group Chvrches will make their debut on the Friday evening.

Glynne, who rose to prominence in 2014 after featuring as a guest vocalist on Clean Bandit's Rather Be, has had a string of smash hits including Hold My Hand, Don't Be So Hard on Yourself and I'll Be There.

She is also the first British female solo artist to have had seven number one singles in the UK Charts.

Chvrches, who exploded onto the music scene in 2013 with The Mother We Share, have had three successive top ten UK albums.

'Jess Glynne is an artist at the top of her game and guaranteed to round off the weekend on a high' Festival promoter Joe Gibbs

Festival promoter Joe Gibbs said: "We are delighted to share more of our line-up for 2019.

"Jess Glynne is an artist at the top of her game and guaranteed to round off the weekend on a high.

"We have always been extremely proud of home-grown Scottish talent and look forward to welcoming Chvrches to Bella for the first time to headline the Friday night."

Glasvegas: The indie-rockers will make their debut at the festival. Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival

Scots indie-rockers Glasvegas will also make their debut Belladrum appearance, headlining the Hothouse stage.

Other new acts announced include Fairpoint Convention founder Richard Thompson, Round Mountain Girls, Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys, Lional, The Carloways, Davy Cowan & The Storm Chasers, Hoodja, Gleadhraich, Keir Gibson and Calum Mackenzie Jones & The Trad Project.

As previously announced, Manchester band Elbow will headline the opening night of the event - which is set to be out of this world as it takes on a sci-fi theme.

The festival, which will take place between August 1-3 within Belladrum Estate near Beauly in Inverness-shire, will also welcome unstoppable Scottish artist Lewis Capaldi and solo superstar Tom Odell.

Donations: The festival will collect money in memory of Scott Hutchison. PA

Once again, Belladrum will donate money to charity and the main benefactor for 2019 will be the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

Donations will be collected in memory of Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison after the band was due to headline the Hothouse stage in 2018.

Following the singer's death earlier this year, the festival instead paid tribute by playing the band's 2008 album, The Midnight Organ Fight, in full accompanied by a video message.

Tickets to Belladrum are on sale now.

