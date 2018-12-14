Ariana Grande announces Glasgow show for 2019 tour

The popstar also plans to return to Manchester to perform a 'special show'.

Popstar: Ariana Grande will perform in Glasgow. PA

Music superstar Ariana Grande will perform in Glasgow as part of her Sweetener World Tour next year.

The 25-year-old announced the news on her Instagram page on Friday, hours after dropping new track imagine.

Although no venue has been confirmed yet, she will bring her show to the Scottish city on Tuesday, September 17.

Grande will also visit London, Sheffield and Birmingham on the European leg of the tour.

The singer also plans to return to Manchester to perform a "special show", which follows on from last year's One Love Manchester - which was organised in response to the bombing of her concert at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.

Grande said: "Manchester is not on this initial list because we are planning a special show.

"We need a bit more time getting things together before we can announce that date, but we are of course coming and we love you."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.