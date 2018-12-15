Hugh Jackman shows support to school's anti-bullying video

The Greatest Showman actor thanked fans for sharing Dunnottar School's anti-bullying video.

Superstar: Hugh Jackman showed his support to Dunnottar School.

Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman has shown his support to an Aberdeenshire school that has made a heart-warming film about the importance of kindness.

The children at Dunnottar School in Stonehaven act out a range of scenes in the short video, which encourages pupils to intervene when someone is being bullied.

The film is scored with the youngsters singing A Million Dreams from Jackman's hit film, The Greatest Showman.

The award-winning actor retweeted a link to the video, telling his fans: "Thank you all for sharing this special video with a very important message."

The film starts with the youngsters saying it doesn't matter if there are other children who are smarter, cooler or are better at sports.

The students instead urge others to "be the nice kid".

Following Jackman's support, Dunnottar School replied: "Wow! Well, this special message will make lots of pupils (and staff) very happy! Thank you."

