Plug pulled on Montrose Music Festival due to lack of help

Festival bosses have promised to 'come back stronger in 2020'.

Montrose Music Festival has pulled the plug on next year's event.

The festival, which has brought the likes of the Beach Boys, Eddi Reader, Deacon Blue, Status Quo and Bryan Adams to the Angus town, will not go ahead in 2019 due to a lack of volunteers.

Bosses announced the move on Facebook, posting: "It is with regret that we are announcing that the MoFest will not take place in 2019.

"This decision has not been taken lightly and we are very aware that many, many people will be disappointed by this news."

The festival is run by a small group of volunteers and is a non-profit organisation and a registered charity.

The aim of the MoFest team is to promote free, live music of all styles and genres to people of all ages, supported by a ticketed "big name" headline act.

Every year the event includes around 200 bands, performing in various locations around the town.

The volunteer committee, which has run the festival since 2008, has promised to "step back, regroup, look at what makes our festival great and come back stronger in 2020".

They said: "Every penny that has been made from ticket sales has been reinvested into the running of the festival, which has allowed it to grow to become one of the biggest free music festivals in the country, and a major part of the Angus calendar.

"We are all immensely proud of what Mofest has become, thanks to the work of volunteers past and present.

"Unfortunately, we have been unable to attract enough volunteers to make a 2019 event possible. But we are determined that this is not the end for Mofest.

"This is a time for us to take a step back, regroup, look at what makes our festival great and come back stronger in 2020."

The group has now appealed for enthusiastic volunteers to join the team for 2020's event. If you think you've got what it takes to continue the legacy of MoFest, contact the group via Facebook.

