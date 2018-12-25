Most anticipated films coming to the cinema in 2019 

In the first of our two-part series, here's a selection of movies you don't want to miss.

Blockbusters: The final Avengers movie, Captain Marvel and Dumbo will be released in 2019.

Throughout the year cinema audiences across Scotland have been treated to a wealth of box office blockbusters, award-winning independents and sensational smash hits.

Marvel Cinematic Universe showed it knows how to build up an explosive climax with Avengers: Infinity War reaping over $2bn worldwide ahead of its conclusion in the upcoming Endgame.

Marvel's Black Panther also shattered records and was a moment-defining studio epic that featured an all-star, all-black central cast.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga brought tears to cinema-goers' eyes in the reboot of A Star is Born, while disturbing horror-hit Hereditary left viewers with nightmares for days.

If you thought 2018 was a great year for movies, wait until you see what's hitting the silver screen in 2019.

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel is Marvel Studios' first female-led superhero production.

Following on from the success of DC Extended Universe's Wonder Woman, expectations are high and the box office takings will play a part on whether more female-fronted superhero flicks are given the green light.

Starring Oscar-winner Brie Larson in the lead role of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, the film is set in 1995 and revolves around an ex-US Air Force fighter pilot gifted with superhuman strength.

Danvers, who returns to earth with questions about her past after becoming one of the galaxy's most powerful fighters, jumps into action when an intergalactic fight threatens to wipe out the world.

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will bring the current narrative to a close.

Following on from the aftermath of Infinity War in which Thanos wiped out half of all life, this fourth installment in the Avengers franchise will revolve around the remaining superheroes who must do what is necessary to undo the Mad Titan's deed.

This is undoubtedly set to be the biggest film of the year.

Toy Story 4

Almost 25 years after Buzz Lightyear first appeared in Andy's toy collection in 1995, he's back for another adventure with Woody in Toy Story 4.

Now in the possession of new owner Bonnie, the gang head off on a road trip with reluctant new toy Forky.

Along with the return of usual suspects Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear) and Joan Cusack (Jessie), Keanu Reeves has also been cast in an unspecified role.

Pixar knows how to pack an emotional punch with its animations (Finding Nemo, WALL-E), so expect this latest installment in the Toy Story franchise to tug on your heartstrings.

Dumbo

Tim Burton is behind the camera for this retelling of Disney's 1941 classic and has round-up a cast that includes Michael Keaton, Colin Farrell, Eva Green and Danny DeVito.

Telling the tale of the unlucky elephant who is separated from his mother and endlessly mocked for his big ears, prepare to watch as Dumbo's box office takings soar as high as he does.

If Dumbo's trailer is anything to go by, you might want to pack some tissues.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

All-star: The cast includes Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set in 1969 during the Helter Skelter reign of terror at the hands of the Manson family.

The story revolves around a washed up TV actor and his stunt double who set out on a quest to make a name for themselves in the industry.

The real-life Tate murders were bloody and brutal. With Tarantino at the helm, those that are squeamish may want to avoid what is probably going to be a very violent and difficult watch.

However, with a cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Kurt Russell, Damien Lewis and Al Pacino, the star power alone should draw a massive movie audience.

Other films to watch out for

Joker: Joaquin Phoenix will star as the much-loved villain.

Glass - M. Night Shyamalan's sequel to Unbreakable and Split.

Pet Sematary - The second adaptation of Stephen King's horror story.

The Goldfinch - A film adaptation of the Donna Tartt novel starring Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman, Luke Wilson and Sarah Paulson.

Star Wars: Episode IX - Director J.J Abrams returns to the helm for the ninth and final installment of the Star Wars Skywalker saga.

Joker - Based on the much-loved DC Comics villain, in Todd Phillips' Joker, a failed stand-up comedian (Joaquin Phoenix) is driven insane and becomes a psychopathic criminal mastermind.

Fantastic films coming to Netflix in 2019

Reunited: Nightcrawler's Rene Russo and Jake Gyllenhaal will star in Velvet Buzzsaw.

The Irishman - Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, The Irishman is an American biographical crime film based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt. It tells the tale of Frank Sheeran, a labor union official with mob connections, who recalls his involvement in the slaying of union leader Jimmy Hoffa.

Velvet Buzzsaw - Velvet Buzzsaw reunites Nightcrawler director Dan Gilroy with leading man Jake Gyllenhaal and real-life wife Rene Russo. Set in the modern art world, the horror-thriller revolves around a supernatural force that enacts revenge on those who have allowed their greed to get in the way of art.

