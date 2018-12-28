Hollywood star Gerard Butler back home for the holidays

The Paisley-born actor gave fans a taste of the country's stunning scenery in an Instagram post.

Superstar: Gerard Butler showed fans a Scottish loch. Picture Perfect/Rex Features

Hollywood superstar Gerard Butler is back home in Scotland for the holidays.

The Paisley-born actor gave fans a taste of the country's stunning scenery in an Instagram video on Thursday.

Showing off a beautiful loch, he said: "Scotland. Ach, it's good to be home."

Butler, who visited Haiti last month to meet children benefiting from Scots charity Mary's Meals, recently lost his Malibu home in the California wildfires.

The Geostorm star had to be evacuated to safety when the blaze spread across Los Angeles in early November.

By the time he returned, all he was left with was the charred remains of his house and truck.

He posted a picture on Instagram, stating: "Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters."

