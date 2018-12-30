Most anticipated films coming to the cinema in 2019

In the conclusion of our two-part series, here's a selection of other movies you don't want to miss.

Movie magic: X-Men: Dark Phoenix, The Lion King and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu will be released in 2019.

Throughout 2018 cinema audiences across Scotland flocked to their seats for superhero stories and sequels.

Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated the charts with Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther and Ant-Man and the Wasp reaping over $4bn globally at the box office.

Marvel's Deadpool 2 and Venom also entertained fans across the world to the tune of $1.5bn, while Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Mission: Impossible - Fallout scored over $2bn.

Fifty Shades Freed, the third and final instalment in the Fifty Shades film series, was released to negative reviews but earned back $371m on a $55m budget.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure, the third and final instalment in the Maze Runner film series, was released to mixed reviews but also earned back a very reasonable $288m on a $62m budget.

It has also been a great year for horror films.

Jamie Lee Curtis returned to Halloween for the 11th instalment in the franchise. The new film was written as a direct sequel to the 1978 classic - thus retconning the continuity of the other movies.

Critics branded it the best Halloween sequel and a return to form for the series. Fans agreed, with the film raking back $253m on a $10-15m budget.

Emily Blunt teamed up with real-life husband John Krasinski for his film, A Quiet Place. The post-apocalyptic thriller was praised for its originality and atmosphere - it too amassing an impressive $340m on a $17-21m budget.

In the first of this two-part series, we showcased a selection of highly anticipated movies that are set to hit the silver screen in 2019.

Here's several other films you will not want to miss.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

With funnyman Ryan Reynolds in the title role, adults and children alike will get a kick out of this sci-fi action comedy.



Playing the much-loved Pikachu, the little yellow detective teams up with Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) to solve the disappearance of his former partner and Tim's dad, Harry Goodman.

Chasing clues through the streets of Ryme City, the dynamic duo soon discover a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokemon universe.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix / X-Men: The New Mutants

Two X-Men films are scheduled to drop this year.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix follows on from 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse.

In 1992, nearly a decade after the events of Apocalypse, the X-Men are national heroes going on increasingly risky missions. When a solar flare hits them during a rescue mission in space, Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) loses control of her abilities and unleashes the Phoenix.

X-Men: The New Mutants stars Sophie Turner's Game of Thrones castmate Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, a Scottish mutant who struggles to reconcile her religious beliefs with her power to turn into a wolf.

While Dark Phoenix sits safely within the action-adventure genre we normally associate the X-Men films with, The New Mutants is interestingly a horror.

It revolves around five young mutants who must accept their abilities and fight their past sins to escape from a secret facility where they are being held against their will.

The film should have been released in 2018, but was delayed to allow for reshoots to make it more frightening.

If it's a smash hit, we may see studio bosses open to the idea of mixing superhero action stories with other genres.

With Wolverine showing off his musical skills in The Greatest Showman, what's to say we can't have Batman bringing law and order to the Wild West alongside Wyatt Earp.

It: Chapter Two

Pennywise is back and he's out for blood in the sequel to 2017's It.

Based on Stephen King's supernatural horror, this time round The Losers' Club have grown up and return to Derry to put an end to the Dancing Clown once and for all.

Starring James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader and Bill Skarsgard, the film is set to scare audiences across Scotland.

The Lion King

Disney's 1994 classic has been given a photorealistic computer animated makeover.



As with the original, The Lion King tells the story of Simba, crown prince of the Pride Lands, who flees into exile after his father Mufasa (James Earl Jones) is murdered by his villainous uncle Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor). Years later Simba returns to his homeland to end Scar's tyranny and take his place as the rightful king.

Fans of the original will be happy to know that Can You Feel The Love Tonight, Hakuna Matata, I Just Can't Wait To Be King and Circle Of Life will all appear in the new movie.

Directed by Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book) and featuring the voices of Donald Glover (Simba) and Beyonce Knowles-Carter (Nala), The Lion King will undoubtedly break its predecessor's records.

Us

Following on from the success of his award-winning film Get Out, Jordan Peele is back behind the camera for Us.



At the moment not much is known about the psychological horror, starring Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss.

However from the recently released trailer, a family's relaxing summer holiday turns into a fight for survival when murderous doppelgangers turn up.

Other films to watch out for

Action: Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry in John Wick 3.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part - It's been five years since everything was awesome, but now the Lego heroes must reunited to restore harmony to Bricksburg after Duplo invaders turn it into a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Fighting With My Family - Florence Pugh (Outlaw King) steps into the ring to depict the WWE career of professional wrestler Paige.

John Wick 3: Parabellum - Assassin Keanu Reeves is still on the run with a global contract out on himself. This time round he is joined by Halle Berry.

Aladdin - Disney's classic animation has been given a live-action makeover courtesy of director Guy Ritchie. All eyes will be on Will Smith, who steps into Robin Williams' much-loved role of the Genie.

Rocketman - Based on the life of musician Elton John, Rocketman will be looking to follow in the box office footsteps of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Men In Black: International - The Men in Black spin-off reunites Thor: Ragnarok stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as the heroic secret agents.

Spider-Man: Far From Home - Confirming that he comes back from the dead after Infinity War, Tom Holland's Peter Parker goes on a summer holiday to Europe with friends following the events of Avengers: Endgame. While abroad, he teams up with Jake Gyllenhaal's Quentin Beck/Mysterio to battle the Elementals.

Downton Abbey - The television series is coming back to the big screen.

The Woman in the Window - Based on the book by A.J. Finn, an agoraphobic child psychologist (Amy Adams) witnesses a crime while spying on her neighbours, leaving her to determine whether to alert the police.

Zombieland 2 - Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin are back for another apocalyptic adventure against evolved zombies and fellow survivors.

Charlie's Angels - Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect, The Hunger Games) has gone behind the camera to bring the television series once more to the big screen. This time round Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska will be starring as the Angels alongside Djimon Hounsou as Bosley.

Frozen 2 - Disney can't Let It Go and will be back with a sequel to the Oscar-winning 2013 animation.

Cats - Andrew Lloyd Webber's much-loved stage show - based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats - has been given a cinematic makeover with a cast that includes Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Judi Dench and Rebel Wilson.

Little Women - Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) is behind the camera for this eighth adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's 1868 novel. Starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen, the film will explore the lives of the sisters in 1860s Massachusetts.

Films shot in Scotland

Hobbs and Shaw: Idris Elba filming in Glasgow. Andrew Milligan/PA

Hobbs and Shaw - The Fast and the Furious spin-off follows Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) forming an unlikely alliance with Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) to take down international terrorist and criminal mastermind Brixton (Idris Elba).

Mary Queen of Scots - The film explores the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart (Saoirse Ronan) as she returns from France to her native Scotland to reclaim the throne from Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie). We all know how that ends.

