Billy Connolly assures fans he's not dead after sombre show

The Glasgow-born comedy hero and adept folk musician told fans he was very much alive.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5986355975001-billy-16x9.jpg" />

Sir Billy Connolly has sent out a cheerful musical message assuring fans he is "not dead" following a programme documenting his battles with cancer and Parkinson's.

The comedian gave a frank update on his health troubles in Billy Connolly: Made In Scotland, and revealed on the programme his life was "slipping away".

Sir Billy reviewed his life in comedy and said he felt "near the end", although he insisted he was unafraid of what awaited him.

But in a less sombre message released online, the Glasgow-born comedy hero and adept folk musician told fans he was very much alive.

While strumming his banjo in what appeared to be his new home state of Florida, he said: "Not dying, not dead, not slipping away. Sorry if I depressed you. Maybe I should have phrased it better."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.