  • STV
  • MySTV

Bodyguard star nominated for National Televison Award

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

Golden Globe winner Richard Madden will battle it out for best drama performance.

Award: Richard Madden has been nominated for his role in Bodyguard.
Award: Richard Madden has been nominated for his role in Bodyguard. Instagram

Golden Globe winning actor Richard Madden has been nominated for a National Television Award.

The Scots actor, who won the best actor in a television drama award on Sunday, has been nominated for his turn as David Budd in hit drama series Bodyguard.

He will go up against Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, Michelle Keegan for Our Girl, Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker and Cillian Murphy from Peaky Blinders for best drama performance.

The show, which sees Madden's character protect the Home Secretary as her personal bodyguard, is also up for best new drama alongside Killing Eve, The Cry, Girlfriends and A Discovery of Witches.

The 24th National Television Awards has opened voting for the annual awards ceremony, which will be broadcast live on STV on January 22 and hosted by Dermot O'Leary.

Voters can choose their favourite talent show from Dancing on Ice, The Voice UK, The X Factor, Strictly Come Dancing and Britain's Got Talent and their top TV judges - ranging from Judge Rinder and Simon Cowell to Robbie Williams, Louis Tomlinson and last year's winner David Walliams.

https://stv.tv/news/entertainment/1434347-bodyguard-s-richard-madden-wins-best-actor-at-golden-globes/ | default

Military series Our Girl goes up against Call The Midwife, Casualty, Doctor Who and Peaky Blinders in the drama category, while the presenters battling it out for a gong include Graham Norton, Bradley Walsh, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who may end Ant and Dec's 18-year winning streak.

Love Island, The Graham Norton Show and All Round to Mrs Brown's will go up against Declan Donnelly's two presenting gigs of the year in Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeawy and I'm A Celebrity for The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

Serial drama performance will see soap stars battle it out for tackling tough subjects over the past year with Bonnie Langford, Jack P Shepherd, Emma Atkins, Lucy Pargeter and Danny Dyer up for the award.

Voting opens on Monday and the public can choose their winners on the National Television Awards website.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.