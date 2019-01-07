Bodyguard star nominated for National Televison Award

Golden Globe winner Richard Madden will battle it out for best drama performance.

Award: Richard Madden has been nominated for his role in Bodyguard. Instagram

Golden Globe winning actor Richard Madden has been nominated for a National Television Award.

The Scots actor, who won the best actor in a television drama award on Sunday, has been nominated for his turn as David Budd in hit drama series Bodyguard.

He will go up against Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, Michelle Keegan for Our Girl, Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker and Cillian Murphy from Peaky Blinders for best drama performance.

The show, which sees Madden's character protect the Home Secretary as her personal bodyguard, is also up for best new drama alongside Killing Eve, The Cry, Girlfriends and A Discovery of Witches.

The 24th National Television Awards has opened voting for the annual awards ceremony, which will be broadcast live on STV on January 22 and hosted by Dermot O'Leary.

Voters can choose their favourite talent show from Dancing on Ice, The Voice UK, The X Factor, Strictly Come Dancing and Britain's Got Talent and their top TV judges - ranging from Judge Rinder and Simon Cowell to Robbie Williams, Louis Tomlinson and last year's winner David Walliams.

Military series Our Girl goes up against Call The Midwife, Casualty, Doctor Who and Peaky Blinders in the drama category, while the presenters battling it out for a gong include Graham Norton, Bradley Walsh, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who may end Ant and Dec's 18-year winning streak.

Love Island, The Graham Norton Show and All Round to Mrs Brown's will go up against Declan Donnelly's two presenting gigs of the year in Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeawy and I'm A Celebrity for The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

Serial drama performance will see soap stars battle it out for tackling tough subjects over the past year with Bonnie Langford, Jack P Shepherd, Emma Atkins, Lucy Pargeter and Danny Dyer up for the award.

Voting opens on Monday and the public can choose their winners on the National Television Awards website.

