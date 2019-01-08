Susan Boyle makes triumphant talent show return in US

The Britain's Got Talent runner-up is competing in America's Got Talent: The Champions.

Permance: Susan sang a Rolling Stones song.

Susan Boyle made a triumphant return to the stage on America's Got Talent: The Champions on Monday night.

The former Britain's Got Talent runner-up is competing in the series alongside other past contestants from the UK and US versions - and even managed to nab a Golden Buzzer which will send her straight through to the finals.

Before she performed, Susan reflected on her original audition at the SSE Hyrdro ten years ago, saying she felt that everyone judged her before she sang.

"Most of the audience, they were laughing, but they looked at my mouth, and that seemed to change," she said.

"You don't expect people to be that excited about you."

Asked if she considered herself a champion, the singer said: "For those who maybe don't have the confidence to do things, for those who don't have a voice, the ones who people tend to ignore, I feel like I'm a champion for them."

After earning a standing ovation for her cover of Wild Horses by the Rolling Stones, judge Simon Cowell said: "You know what, Susan? I can't think of any other contestant who has defined this show better... if I'm being honest with you.

"You're the one, you made a huge difference in a lot of people's lives. I'm absolutely thrilled you're here."

Mel B added: "I just want to say what an absolute honour and pleasure it is to be sitting here and listening to you, your angelic voice, and I want to be the woman who gives you something you deserve."

The Spice Girl then pressed her Golden Buzzer, admitting she "should have gotten that first time round".

First audition: Susan impressed the judges in 2009.

Susan, 57, came second on Simon Cowell's Britain's Got Talent in 2009, behind dance group Diversity.

Her first audition, a rendition of I Dreamed a Dream from Les Miserables, famously stunned the audience and judges alike.

Since the show, the singer from West Lothian has sold more than 20 million albums and been nominated for two Grammy awards.

Monday night's performance marked something of a comeback for Boyle, whose last album, A Wonderful World, was released in 2016.

British teenager Courtney Hadwin, who was a recent America's Got Talent finalist, as well as BGT winners Lost Voice Guy and Paul Potts are also set to make an appearance on the show.

