Game of Thrones star to attend university careers event

Actress Maisie Williams will visit St Andrews University in February

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams is to visit St Andrews University next month.

The actress will attend the institute's careers week to promote Daisie - her social networking app for young artists. The app is described as "a playground for creative collaboration allowing young people to follow their desired career path in a safe space."

Tickets for the Younger Hall event, that will be held on Tuesday February 5 at 5.30pm, are free and available online with pre-registration required.

Williams is due to appear in the eighth and final season of Game Of Thrones, set to air this April.

