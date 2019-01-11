  • STV
Instagram-worthy Scottish trip for American actress

Jenness Mitchell

Elizabeth Lail, who stars in You, posted pictures from her holiday on Instagram.

Holiday: Elizabeth Lail, from Netflix's You, enjoyed a trip to Scotland.

An American actress - currently starring in a hit Netflix show - has been giving fans a taste of her time in Scotland.

The 26-year-old seems to have enjoyed her holiday, which featured a hike in the Highlands and a pit stop in an Edinburgh tea room.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BsbVeFGhb7Q/ | instagram

The 26-year-old seems to have enjoyed her holiday, which featured a hike in the Highlands and a pit stop in an Edinburgh tea room.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BsQp__Yh1gd/ | instagram

Lail, who grew up in North Carolina, previously starred as Frozen's Anna in the fourth series of television show Once Upon a Time.

Now starring in You, Lail is joined by co-stars Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl) and Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars) in the psychological thriller.

Thriller: You is currently streaming on Netflix.
Thriller: You is currently streaming on Netflix.

The series, based on the eponymous 2014 novel by Caroline Kepnes, follows Joe Goldberg (Badgley), a New York bookstore manager, who falls in love with Beck (Lail) and becomes obsessed with her - with deadly consequences.

The show has been renewed for a second season, which will be based on Kepnes' follow up novel, Hidden Bodies.

