Instagram-worthy Scottish trip for American actress
Elizabeth Lail, who stars in You, posted pictures from her holiday on Instagram.
An American actress - currently starring in a hit Netflix show - has been giving fans a taste of her time in Scotland.
Elizabeth Lail, who plays aspiring writer Guinevere Beck in You, posted pictures from her trip on Instagram.
The 26-year-old seems to have enjoyed her holiday, which featured a hike in the Highlands and a pit stop in an Edinburgh tea room.
Lail, who grew up in North Carolina, previously starred as Frozen's Anna in the fourth series of television show Once Upon a Time.
Now starring in You, Lail is joined by co-stars Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl) and Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars) in the psychological thriller.
The series, based on the eponymous 2014 novel by Caroline Kepnes, follows Joe Goldberg (Badgley), a New York bookstore manager, who falls in love with Beck (Lail) and becomes obsessed with her - with deadly consequences.
The show has been renewed for a second season, which will be based on Kepnes' follow up novel, Hidden Bodies.
