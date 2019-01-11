Instagram-worthy Scottish trip for American actress

Elizabeth Lail, who stars in You, posted pictures from her holiday on Instagram.

Holiday: Elizabeth Lail, from Netflix's You, enjoyed a trip to Scotland. Elizabeth Lail / Lifetime

An American actress - currently starring in a hit Netflix show - has been giving fans a taste of her time in Scotland.

Elizabeth Lail, who plays aspiring writer Guinevere Beck in You, posted pictures from her trip on Instagram.

The 26-year-old seems to have enjoyed her holiday, which featured a hike in the Highlands and a pit stop in an Edinburgh tea room.

Lail, who grew up in North Carolina, previously starred as Frozen's Anna in the fourth series of television show Once Upon a Time.

Now starring in You, Lail is joined by co-stars Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl) and Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars) in the psychological thriller.

Thriller: You is currently streaming on Netflix. Lifetime

The series, based on the eponymous 2014 novel by Caroline Kepnes, follows Joe Goldberg (Badgley), a New York bookstore manager, who falls in love with Beck (Lail) and becomes obsessed with her - with deadly consequences.

The show has been renewed for a second season, which will be based on Kepnes' follow up novel, Hidden Bodies.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.