Band teams up with theatre company for stage spectacle

The Dark Carnival - a collaboration between A New International and Vanishing Point - will transport audiences into an unexpected vision of the afterlife.

As the newcomers discover that death is not actually the end thanks to a healthy helping of songs, love and whisky, a mysterious event throws the lives of the living into uncertainty. When news reaches the cemetery, an underground revolution begins.

Ahead of the show, A New International have dropped Necropolitan - which is the first single from their forthcoming album created as part of the pop-opera.

The dark and deadly opus is a knees-up in the underworld, a danse macabre and pub piano sing-along.

Starring as the house band in hell, the musical outfit said: "Cheer up, it's already happened but it's not all bad news.

"Down here, the bar never closes, death is a cabaret and there will be a song or two to help us while away eternity."

The Dark Carnival will be playing at the Citizens Theatre at Tramway in Glasgow (February 19 - March 2), at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh (March 6-9) and at Dundee Rep Theatre (March 13-16).

