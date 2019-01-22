Dippy the dinosaur goes on display at Glasgow museum

The model travelled to Scotland by ferry in 16 bespoke crates after being on display in Belfast.

Head of conservation Lorraine Cornish works on Dippy. SNS

The Natural History Museum's famous dinosaur, Dippy the diplodocus, is going on display to the public in Scotland for the first time on Tuesday.

The giant model dinosaur skeleton is going on show at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow as it approaches the halfway point of its three-year tour of the UK.

Members of the public will be able to view the Jurassic giant on the only Scottish stop of the eight-city tour until early May.

Councillor David McDonald, chair of Glasgow Life, said: "Dippy has arrived. There is a wonderful sense of excitement surrounding the biggest thing to arrive at Kelvingrove Museum - quite literally - this year.

"Like thousands of other visitors, I can't wait to see this impressive creature up close. I believe that seeing Dippy first-hand is certain to inspire the next generation of conservationists and to encourage families to explore nature on their doorstep."

The replica cast, which is made from plaster of Paris and resin, is an example of the Diplodocus carnegii species that lived between 145 and 156 million years ago and roamed North America.

NHM director Sir Michael Dixon said: "We are thrilled that Dippy has once again made it safely across the Irish sea and has now arrived at Kelvingrove Museum in Glasgow.

Dippy is on show at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. SNS

"This marks the fourth stop of Dippy on tour - a journey that has so far seen record visitor numbers at the three previous venues.

"Dippy has acted as an ambassador for the natural world inspiring thousands of children to explore nature on their doorstep. We are sure his impact will be just as powerful in Scotland and hope visitors are as excited to see him as we are for him to be here."

Dippy is on display at the Kelvingrove until the first week of May.

Admission is free and unticketed, although visitors are being asked to leave extra time to see Dippy during weekends and school holidays.

Once he leaves Glasgow, he will visit Newcastle, Cardiff, Rochdale and Norwich on the tour which finishes in October next year.

Scottish connections

The species is named after Andrew Carnegie, the Scottish industrialist and philanthropist who financed its excavation in Wyoming, US in 1899, and donated the cast to the Natural History Museum (NHM) in London.

It was on display in Hintze Hall of the NHM from 1979 until January 2017 and, before the tour, the dinosaur had never been on public display outside of London.

The 21.3-metre skeleton cast arrived at the centre hall of the Kelvingrove earlier this month after sailing across the Irish Sea.

The model travelled to Scotland by ferry in 16 bespoke crates after being on display in Belfast.

In recent days, experts have been working to unpack the 292-bone structure and undertake the giant "jigsaw" of putting the dinosaur back together, ready for display.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.