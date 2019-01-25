Deacon Blue and Wet Wet Wet lead Party at the Palace line-up
The two-day festival overlooking Linlithgow Palace will take place in August.
Deacon Blue, Wet Wet Wet and KT Tunstall have been announced as headline acts for Party at the Palace this summer.
The two-day music festival which overlooks Linlithgow Palace will take place on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11.
On Friday, organisers revealed the line-up for the summer event, adding that tickets were now on sale.
Other acts announced include The Charlatans, Midge Ure, Fun Lovin' Criminals and Definitely Oasis.
