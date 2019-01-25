Deacon Blue and Wet Wet Wet lead Party at the Palace line-up

The two-day festival overlooking Linlithgow Palace will take place in August.

Deacon Blue: Tickets are now on sale.

Deacon Blue, Wet Wet Wet and KT Tunstall have been announced as headline acts for Party at the Palace this summer.

The two-day music festival which overlooks Linlithgow Palace will take place on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11.

On Friday, organisers revealed the line-up for the summer event, adding that tickets were now on sale.

Other acts announced include The Charlatans, Midge Ure, Fun Lovin' Criminals and Definitely Oasis.

