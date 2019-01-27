James McAvoy makes very Scottish SNL hosting debut

The Glasgow-born actor opened the show in a kilt and made jokes about his accent.

Rehearsing: James shared behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram. @jamesmcavoyrealdeal

James McAvoy took to the stagen in New York City on Saturday night to make a very Scottish Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

The Glasgow-born star became the third-ever Scot to host the iconic entertainment show, following in the footsteps of Alan Cumming and Gerard Butler.

McAvoy took to the stage in a kilt for his opening monologue and made quips about his native accent.

Ahead of the show, the proud Scot took fans on a behind-the-scenes tour of the set, joking that his home country is in "outer-space".

The X-Men star, 39, said on Instagram: "This is where my entire family will stay, this is all for them, all from the island of Scotland, which is in outer space."

A sketch in the show added to the jokes about his accent, with McAvoy playing an air traffic controller who people attempting to land a plane could not understand.

McAvoy's performance went down well with fans.

One even said on Twitter: "I love him even more because he's Scottish!"

