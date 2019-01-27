Scots nurse who sang to patients dazzles on The Voice

Craig Forsyth, from Irvine, brought Sir Tom Jones to tears with his performance.

Craig Forsyth: Impressed the judges on the STV show. @iamcraigforsyth

A Scottish nursing assistant who practised with his patients brought Sir Tom Jones to tears with an emotional performance on last night's episode of The Voice.

Singing his version of The Impossible Dream, 28-year-old Craig Forsyth received a standing ovation from the audience.

Before his performance, the Irvine-born star spoke about his job and his experience of working as a nurse.

"My main aim is to try and prevent people having to go into hospital.

"I love my job, it's really busy and sometimes it can be quite urgent."

"I definitely think my nerves have held me back in the past" Mr Forsyth added.

"I've always been so scared of what people will think about my voice. But I'm 28, so if I don't do it now, I'll never do it".

After his performance, judge Jennifer Hudson pressed her buzzer, sending Mr Forsyth into the next round of the competition.

Chatting with the judges, the star revealed he had been practising for his performance by singing to his patients.

"They all know me as the singer" he said.

"Singing to them can really lift their spirits".

