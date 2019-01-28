  • STV
  • MySTV

Scots actress takes trip back in time with new movie

Jenness Mitchell

Rachel Jackson stars in Beats, which will close this year's Glasgow Film Festival.

Action: Rachel Jackson will appear in Beats.
Action: Rachel Jackson will appear in Beats.

A Scots actress can't wait for audiences to take a trip back in time with her latest movie.

Comedian Rachel Jackson stars in Beats, which will close this year's Glasgow Film Festival on March 3.

The film, directed by Brian Welsh and executive produced by Steven Soderbergh, is the big screen adaptation of Scottish playwright Kieran Hurley's hit stage show.

Set in 1994, just as the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act attempted to place restrictions on Scotland's rave culture and free party movement, Beats tells the story of friendship, rebellion and the irresistible power of gathered youth.

Beats: The film is set in 1994.
Beats: The film is set in 1994. Sixteen Films

Jackson told STV News: "As soon as I heard about Beats I knew I had to be in it.

"I'm obsessed with the 90's anyway and I knew they were looking for people with a crazy energy.

"I actually told Brian Welsh in the audition that I had to be in this movie.

"I pure stared him dead in the eye - it's made me think it must work.

"There were a few auditions for it; tapes, recalls and chemistry tests.

"When I finally got that call I was happier than I'd ever been in my life knowing I was going to be a part of this incredibly special film.

"I can't wait to close the Glasgow Film Festival with it. I think audiences are going to love it - here's hoping."

'I can't wait to close the Glasgow Film Festival with it. I think audiences are going to love it - here's hoping'
Rachel Jackson

Jackson, who is originally from Edinburgh but currently lives in Ayrshire, first got a taste for performing after getting involved with the Lyceum Youth Theatre.

She then progressed to the National Youth Theatre before attending the Rose Bruford College of Theatre & Performance in London, where she was nominated for the Spotlight Prize.

Jackson, who has appeared in Still Game and wrote a mini-series for BBC Three, said: "The whole industry is like a drug to me. I think most actors secretly feel like that.

"Getting a part and being on set and acting your socks off is a total buzz.

"The whole experience - from auditioning, to doing it, to seeing the finished result - is addictive. I'm obsessed."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVUEoSsw6ZU | youtube

As well as Beats, Jackson has also starred within The Party's Just Beginning - a film written and directed by Karen Gillan (Doctor Who, Guardians of the Galaxy).

Jackson said: "Karen actually wrote the part of Donna for me in the film. So I never had any competition for the role, which is a pretty rare thing.

"I loved working with her. She's a true force of nature and multi-talented. It's another really special movie."

In addition to Beats, you can catch Jackson in action in Glasgow at the Tron Theatre on February 27 and at Blackfriars on March 24.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.