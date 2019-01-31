Incredible line-up revealed for Edinburgh Summer Sessions

Florence + the Machine, Primal Scream and Chvrches will perform at Princes Street Gardens.

Showstopping: Chvrches, The Courteeners and Florence + the Machine will perform.

An incredible line-up has been revealed for this year's Edinburgh Summer Sessions.

Florence + the Machine, Primal Scream and Johnny Marr, Chvrches, James, The Courteeners, and Madness will perform at Princes Street Gardens throughout August during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tickets for this year's gigs will go on sale at 9am on Friday.

The Cure, Foo Fighters and The 1975 have also been confirmed for Glasgow Summer Sessions, which will be staged in Bellahouston Park between August 16 and 25.

For more information, go to smmrsessions.com.

Edinburgh Summer Sessions festival line-up

August 7-8: Florence + the Machine

August 10: Primal Scream and Johnny Marr

August 11: Chvrches

August 15: James

August 16: The Courteeners

August 18: Madness

