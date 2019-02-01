Little Mix fans angry as stars cancel Scottish show

The girl group blamed 'logistical issues' as they announced they won't be visiting Aberdeen.

Cancelled: Little Mix will no longer be performing in Aberdeen.

Little Mix fans have hit out after the band cancelled the Aberdeen date on their autumn tour.

The group were due to play at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) in October, but pulled out due to "logistical issues".

On Friday morning, a statement read: "Due to unforeseen logistical issues, Little Mix have unfortunately had to cancel their Aberdeen show, scheduled for October 4, 2019.

"The band are really disappointed to not be able to make the show."

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at TECA, added: "We're sure the Aberdeen fans will be disappointed Little Mix are no longer coming to the city this year.

"However we hope to welcome them to TECA in the future."

Little Mix, who will be performing at the Hydro in Glasgow on October 18 and 19, have made no mention of the cancelled gig on their social media pages and instead announced a number of new shows across Europe in September.

Several Aberdeen ticket holders expressed their disappointment in response.

Irene Esson replied: "I have one very devastated little boy this morning at the news of the Aberdeen gig being cancelled.

"He was so excited to finally be going to see his favourite band. I'm so gutted for him.

"I just hope we can find Glasgow tickets for him."

Stuart McWhinnie added: "Got an email saying the Aberdeen gig is cancelled with no reschedule and now you're advertising Europe tour dates.

"My girls will be gutted when I tell them as they've been to all your tours. Not impressed and probably won't get a reply."

Dave McLean stated: "Shame on you for cancelling your show in Aberdeen.

"Not good enough Little Mix, or Little Care as you should be known."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.