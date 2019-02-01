Queen Tut's: Renowned venue to celebrate women in music
King Tut's Wah Wah Hut will be transformed into Queen Tut's for International Women's Day.
One of Scotland's best-known music venues is getting a makeover on International Women's Day.
King Tut's Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow will be transformed into Queen Tut's on Friday, March 8.
A teaser video was released on Friday, starring a host of upcoming Scottish acts and explaining what the word 'woman' means to people working in the music industry.
Nadine Walker, director at online music producer Tenement TV, told STV News: "We are extremely excited to launch the Queen Tut's concept today and cannot wait to reveal all our plans to music fans.
"King Tut's is such a special place for live music and International Women's Day is a great opportunity for us to celebrate women on and off the stage in the brilliant Tut's venue.
"We're sure fans are going to love what we have planned."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.