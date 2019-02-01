Fast & Furious spin-off trailer features Glasgow scenes

The first glimpse of Hobbs & Shaw includes a car chase through the city's George Square.

Trailer: Car chase scenes feature in the Hobbs & Shaw preview. SWNS

The trailer for the first Fast & Furious spin-off has been released - featuring car chase scenes filmed on the streets of Glasgow.

Fans were given a first glimpse of Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Jason Statham, in the thee-minute teaser which debuted on Friday.

Idris Elba and Vanessa Kirby are also listed among the cast for the David Leitch-directed film which is due to hit screens this summer.

Large parts of the city centre were been closed off during October last year with sports cars and motorbikes brought in to film scenes for the hotly-anticipated movie.

Crowds of onlookers gathered to watch a dramatic car chase scene featuring a McLaren sports car race near Glasgow City Chambers in George Square.

The latest instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise sees Johnson reprise his role as Luke Hobbs and Statham return as Deckard Shaw as they are recruited to track down Elba's character Brixton.

The footage sees Brixton introduce himself as "a necessary shock to the system, I am human evolutionary change, bullet-proof, superhuman".

Meanwhile, Johnson describes himself as "an ice cold can of whoop-ass" and Statham pitches himself as "what you might call a champagne problem".

The trailer also gives fans a look at Vanessa Kirby, who joins the cast of the franchise as Hattie Kirby.

In one scene, Elba leaps out of the window of a skyscraper with Kirby over his shoulders and Johnson following behind in pursuit while Statham smirks alongside him as he descends in a glass lift.

As with all Fast & Furious films, there are quick cars, huge trucks, helicopters and motorcycles as well as guns, explosions and hand-to-hand combat.

