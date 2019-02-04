Kaiser Chiefs to headline outdoor summer concert 

The multi award-winning band will headline Live at the Links in Montrose in August.

Kaiser Chiefs: Headlining Montrose festival. Live at the Links

Kaiser Chiefs are the latest headline act to be confirmed for this summer's Live at the Links festival in Montrose.

The multi award-winning band, best known for I predict A Riot, will play at the outdoors concert in East Links on Friday, August 16.

Fronted by lead singer and former The Voice judge Ricky Wilson, Kaiser Chiefs first burst on to the world stage in 2005 with hits including Oh My God, Never Miss a Beat and their number one hit Ruby.

Their latest album Stay Together was released in 2016 and reached number four in the UK chart.

Wilson said: "We're really excited to be playing in Montrose this August as we've heard great things about the East Links.

"We'll put on an outstanding show and will pick out some of our best-known smash hits to perform, so come and join us, and let's make it an unforgettable night."

Wilson is joined in the band by guitarist Andrew 'Whitey' White, Nick 'Peanut' Baines on keyboards, bassist Simon Rix and drummer Vijay Mistry.

Claire Kidger, director of LCC Live, said: "We're delighted to confirm Kaiser Chiefs to the line-up for 'Live at the Links' in Montrose.

"They always put so much energy into producing a fantastic show, and we can't wait to see them perform their latest and greatest hits.

"'Live at the Links' is shaping up to be an unmissable summer event with three of the UK's most popular artists performing. We'd love you to come and join us."

Singer Jess Glyne and pop-rock band Madness have also been confirmed for 'Live at the Links' and headline on August 23 and 24th respectively.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday.

