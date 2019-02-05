Hugh Jackman adds two Glasgow dates to world tour 

The Hollywood star will perform songs from The Greatest Showman during the tour.

Hugh Jackman has added new dates to his first ever world tour due to high demand, including two in Glasgow.

The Hollywood star will perform songs from The Greatest Showman during the tour - entitled The Man. The Music. The Show. - as well as tunes from Les Miserable and other Broadway classics.

Jackman, who portrayed American showman PT Barnum in the box office smash The Greatest Showman, will bring his tour, which is backed by a live orchestra, to Glasgow's SSE Hydro on May 7 and May 8.

He will also now perform in Antwerp in Belgium, another newly-announced date.

The Golden Globe-winning actor will kick off his tour with the newly-added Scottish shows, before heading to European cities including Cologne, Berlin, Hamburg, Zurich, Switzerland and Paris.

He will perform in Manchester and Birmingham later in May, before appearing for a five-date residency at London's O2 Arena in June.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, The Greatest Showman was a box office success and its soundtrack has topped the charts in the UK for 28 non-consecutive weeks.

In both the UK and America it reached multi-platinum status, selling more than two million copies apiece.

Jackman's musical credits include his rendition of 1970s singer-songwriter Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway and Les Miserables.

He was nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Jean Valjean in the film based on the music, which was based on the Victor Hugo novel of the same name.

Jackman will perform at the Manchester Arena on May 24 and May 25, Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on May 27 and May 28 and the O2 Arena in London from June 2 until June 6.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 9am on Friday February 8.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.