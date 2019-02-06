Jazz festival promises mix of modern and traditional

Musicians from Louisiana to Dyce set to play over ten days in Aberdeen.

Hot licks: Kenny Neal is set to delight audiences. Kenny Neal

Music fans in Aberdeen will be treated to a blend of traditional and modern sounds at this year's Jazz Festival.

Organisers have lined up musicians from as near as Dyce and as far afield as Louisiana to play at the festival, which runs from March 21-31 at venues across the city.

The festival covers a range of styles, from updated traditional jazz from the Red Hot Rhythm Makers to a tribute to Ray Charles and a reprise of Miles Davis' classic album Birth of The Cool.

Modern jazz will be represented by hotly-tipped newcomer Camilla George, the Aberdeen debut of a new octet from Martin Kershaw, and a collaboration between award-winning trumpeter and composer Laura Jurd and the shooting star of Scottish jazz, Fergus McCreadie.

The Festival also launches the first ever Aberdeen Blues Weekend which features performances from Scottish blues queen Maggie Bell, ex-Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden and Louisianan multi-instrumentalist Kenny Neal.

Jazz on the Green will also return on Sunday March 24 after a show-stopping year in 2018. Organisers say the event will see Aberdeen's City Centre ignited in a celebration of jazz, blues, funk, soul, R&B, swing, bop, vocals and big band, with free admission for all.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: "Aberdeen Inspired is proud to support the Aberdeen Jazz Festival, which is a highlight of the year for many, both locally and nationally.

"As well as increasing footfall, the impact of events to local businesses and the wider city centre is hugely beneficial and a diverse cultural offering is an essential part of this."

Neil Gibbons, festival chairman, added: "The jazz tradition in Scotland is iconic and known worldwide. Today's vibrant scene is constantly evolving and growing and our festival continues to nurture and support both - the tradition and the future.

"We hope the festival transcends the music itself and gets people downtown with a unique and unforgettable Festival experience."

