Maltese musicians can't wait to rock out in Scotland

Punk band Bila will be performing in cities across the country as part of a mini-tour.

A Maltese punk band can't wait to step out on stage in Scotland.

Hardcore rockers Bila will be performing in cities across the country this week as part of a mini tour.

Guitarist and vocalist Nick Morales told STV News that audiences can expect an explosive set.

He said: "It will be a high energy, powerful performance of punk rock, with screaming Maltese and English vocals.

"One of the main reasons we do this is to perform live. Personally, for me it's like therapy. I let all my demons out and I feel so much lighter after every show."

The trio - Nick, along with bassist/vocalist Sam and drummer Caroline - will be performing at Henry's Cellar Bar in Edinburgh on Thursday, at The Green Room in Perth on Friday, and at the Priory Bar in Glasgow on Saturday.

Last year I met up with Emme Woods in Malta and basically the rest is history. She helped us fix these shows and we can't thank her enough Nick Morales, Bila

The band were inspired to make the trip to Scotland thanks to Glasgow-based singer-songwriter Emme Woods.

Nick explained: "Last year I met up with Emme Woods in Malta and basically the rest is history.

"She helped us fix these shows and we can't thank her enough.

"She is coming back to Malta in April to play some more shows."

The band, who released single Do What I Want last year, can't wait to perform and hope to meet new friends in Scotland.

Nick said: "I had the opportunity to tour as a roadie with a band many years ago and we went around Scotland for a bit and that was an amazing experience, so I can't wait to be back."

Sam added: "I've only ever visited Glasgow and fell in love with it.

"I visited in 2017 for Radiohead's set at TRNSMT - I'm still reeling from that.

"Discovering Mackintosh's legacy at the architectural dream that is The Lighthouse and getting lost in the otherworldly Glasgow Necropolis were absolute highlights as well.

"I would love to roam around these places again any day."

For more information on the band, go to facebook.com/bilamalta.

