Noel Gallagher announces intimate Scottish concert

Former Oasis star Noel Gallagher has announced an intimate High Flying Birds concert in Edinburgh.

The Don't Look Back In Anger singer will play at the Edinburgh Playhouse on May 5 - the opening night of a four-venue UK tour.

New material, which is currently being recorded by the band, could get an airing at the all-seated shows.

The 51-year-old singer and songwriter, who shot to fame with his brother Liam with top-selling albums Definitely Maybe and What's The Story Morning Glory in the 1990s, is currently working on their fourth album.

Their latest release Who Built The Moon topped the UK album charts in 2017 and was Gallagher's tenth number one album.

Oasis split up in 2009 after a serious of high-profile rows between the brothers.

Noel will also play gigs in Cymru, London and Hull on the mini-tour, that will also have an appearance from Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes as a special guest.

Tickets will go on on sale from 10am on Monday.

